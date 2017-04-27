South Africa: De Klerk Back in Lions' Starting Line-Up

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk will return to the Lions starting line-up for this Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Western Force in Perth.

De Klerk, who started 2016 as the Springboks' first-choice No 9, has slipped behind Ross Cronje in coach Johan Ackermann's pecking order this year but he will be given an opportunity this weekend to remind of his ability.

Dillon Smit will be the scrumhalf cover on the bench.

Captain Warren Whiteley, meanwhile, will play in his 75th Super Rugby match when he leads the side out while there is also a start for Kwagga Smith in the No 6 jersey. Elsewhere, Sylvian Mahuza will don the number 14 jersey in place of Madosh Tambwe, who is with the SA U-20 squad. Kick-off is at 13:55. Teams: Force 15 Marcel Brache, 14 James Verity-Amm, 13 Curtis Rona, 12 Bill Meakes, 11 Alex Newsome, 10 Luke Burton, 9 Ian Prior, 8 Isi Naisarani, 7 Matt Hodgson (captain), 6 Brynard Stander, 5 Ross Haylett-Petty, 4 Lewis Carmichael, 3 Tetera Faulkner, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Pek Cowan

Substitutes: 16 Heath Tessmann, 17 Ben Daley, 18 Shambeckler Vui, 19 Onehunga Havilli, 20 Richard Hardwick, 21 Mitch Short, 22 Jono Lance, 23 Peter Grant

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van RooyenSubstitutes: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Cyle Brink, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Jacques Nel, 23 Anthony Volmink

Source: Sport24