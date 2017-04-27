26 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Yusuf Disappointed By Dalung's U-Turn On 'Tsunami Guidelines'

By David Ngobua

University don and former Secretary General of the then Nigeria Football Association, Dr. Tijani Yusuf has expressed disappointment in the decision of the ministry of sports to reverse itself on the 2017 sports federations election guidelines it had released.

The minister of sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung and sports stakeholders had met in Abuja and released election guidelines which stipulated that any president who had served two terms consecutively should not contest in the forthcoming elections.

The guidelines also ruled out any member of an international sports body from contesting to be president or vice-president of any of the national sports federations. However, there was public outcry especially from the four 'super federation presidents' Habu Gumel, Sani Ndanusa, Tijani Umar and Solomon Ogba who were disqualified by the guidelines forcing the sports ministry to make adjustments to accommodate the embattled presidents.

In his reaction, the senior lecturer in the department of Physical and Health Education at the Bayero University Kano told Daily Trust that the initial guidelines were in the best interest of Nigerian sports.

He expressed disappointment in the decision to extend the tenures of the serving presidents saying the minister should have stuck to his guns.

"I am surprised by the decision of the sports ministry to reverse itself. The initial decision which I had described as 'tsunami guidelines was in the best interest of Nigerian sports," he said.

