Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates Tony Momoh On 78th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday congratulated veteran journalist and former Minister of Information and Culture, Prince Tony Momoh, on his 78th birthday.

Buhari,according to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, joins Momoh's professional and political colleagues, his friends and family in celebrating "the cerebral statesman whose career in journalism, as an editor and administrator, covers some of the most dramatic, and defining moments of Nigeria's history.

"As he turns 78 years old, the president extols the courage, versatility and nobility that the former Information Minister has exuded in making tough and selfless decisions for the benefit of the nation, which includes choosing to serve with opposition parties,like All Nigeria Peoples' Party and Congress for Progressive Change, with all the odds.

"President Buhari recalls with delight his many insightful encounters with the

septuagenarian over the years, affirming that Momoh will always be remembered for his unalloyed support for the truth that culminated in the electoral victory of 2015."

Buhari prayed that God grant the former minister longer life, good health and

more wisdom to serve his community and the country.

