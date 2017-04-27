South Africa: The IPID and the Hawks to Cooperate Closely in Fighting Corruption

press release

Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation

The Executive Director of Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), Mr Robert McBride and the Acting Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, General Yolisa Matakata, held a meeting in Pretoria yesterday. The purpose of the meeting was to strengthen cooperation between the two entities.

Both the DPCI and the IPID are the apex corruption fighting institutions in South Africa. In order for the fight against corruption to be won, there is a need for closer cooperation and joint investigation in some cases.

The Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula has also stressed the need for stability in the Criminal Justice Cluster, especially within the policing environment. Both General Matakata and Mr McBride are committed to the rule of law and upholding the Constitution. They both committed to lend support to each other in whatever way necessary in pursuit of the common cause, which is to fight corruption within and outside police ranks.

Mr McBride said, "As the IPID, we are fully committed to investigate without any fear, favour or prejudice. There will be no agendas in our investigations".

The two principals found it necessary to establish contact in view of the important roles played by their institutions. There is realisation from both sides that the institutions need to work in a collaborative fashion to maximise their efforts to fight corruption. The two heads are already looking at identifying areas in which joint investigations could be undertaken such as cases in which police officers have been infiltrated by criminal syndicates and gangsters.

General Matakata remarked that, "The Hawks and the IPID have a common enemy and more can be achieved through working together than by working against each other".

There will be follow up meetings to ensure that the relationship between the two institutions is enhanced.