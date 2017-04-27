27 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Home Affairs Minister Distances Police Force From Political Bias

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dodoma — The government has said the police force is not biased in implementation of its duties as it observes fairness to all political parties.

This was said by Home Affairs deputy minister, Engineer Hamad Masauni when responding to a question posed by Gando Member of Parliament, Othuman Omary (CUF) on why the Police Force was harsh to opposition political parties during political meetings.

"The Police Force fulfils its duties in accordance with the law. Because public rallies were banned, then if any party acts against the order it will have to suffer the consequences," noted Mr Masauni in his answer.

In another development, the Deputy Minister assured Mkulanga, Kibiti and Rufiji residents of security noting that the government was doing all it could to ensure security of people and their properties.

He was responding to a question from Abdallah Ulega (Mkuranga - CCM) who wanted to know how plans by the Police Force to ensure security in the areas.

"We are working around the clock to address the problem of insecurity in Mkuranga, Kibiti and Rufiji. Our efforts will be successful if wananchi accord us cooperation and revealing the perpetrators," he insisted.

Tanzania

Gold Regains Status As Tanzania's Top Export

Gold has regained its prestigious position as Tanzania's largest non-traditional goods export, thanks to a rise in value… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.