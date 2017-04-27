South Africa: Nongoma Municipal Official Arrested for Murder

press release

In the early hours of Wednesday, 25 April 2017, members from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigating Unit together with a team from the National Intervention Unit, arrested a 39-year-old Nongoma Municipality Official for Murder in KwaHolinyoka area. The detectives have been investigating a murder case of Archie Duma who was at the time employed as an Internal Auditor with the KwaNongoma Municipality.

The deceased was gunned down on Tuesday, 16 August 2016, he had just finished with the meeting he had been attending when at about 16:30, when he was gunned down with six bullets. A murder case was opened and investigations of it there of commenced. Detectives made a breakthrough during the month of March 2017 when they arrested a 27-year-old Phakamani Mthembu at Mpumalanga Province, in Secunda. Phakamani was charged with the murder of Duma and he appeared at the Nongoma Regional Office and will appear again on Thursday, 4 May 2017 for formal bail application. The Provincial Organised Crime Investigating Unit Detectives investigated further and the leads led them back to KwaNongoma.

Today at about 03:00, the members pounced at the home of the 39-year-old Nongoma Municipality Official. Upon hearing the police officers approaching his home the suspect ran and jumped the fence into the bushes in pitch darkness but the members caught up with him and he was arrested. The arrested official was charged with the murder and conspiracy to commit murder and will appear at the KwaNongoma Regional Court on Friday, 28 April 2017.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa, commended the police for their hard work and apprehending the suspect, he also stated that the arrest spreads the message to the criminals that they cannot outrun the law enforcements.