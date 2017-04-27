Cameroon: Jean Marc Afesi Mbafor - Youth Leader, Entrepreneur

Current President of National Youth Council is well experienced
Jean Marc Afesi Mbafor might be young but at the mention of his name, one quickly thinks of the National Youth Council where he has been its National President since 2013 before his appointment by the President of the Republic as a member of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism on March 15, 2017. Born on January 4, 1983 in Paris, France, the second child of Prof. Joseph Tanyi Mbafor and Regina Bissona Fohtung Epse Mbafor, did his primary education in the Central English Primary School in Yaounde before moving to Government Bilingual Practicing High School still in the capital city. The young Afesi, burning with the desire to pursue higher education studies, travelled to Lagos, Nigeria with the intention to study medicine. While in Nigeria, Jean March Afesi Mbafor discovered his passion for business and entrepreneurship. He thus opted to study Business Management while working as operations staff in the company of his Nigerian Adoptive parents. After obtaining a diploma in Business Management, he returned to Cameroon in 2009 and took up an active role in the management of his family business. With so many awards to his credit with the most recent being the Guardian Post Award for the most influential youth leader in 2016. Apart from being the President of Cameroon Youth Council, Jean Marc Afesi Mbafor was also elected President of Francophone Central Africa Youth Regional Council. Married with three kids, the perfectly bilingual Afesi Mbafor who hails from the North West Region is also a devout Christian and music lover.