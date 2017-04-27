Cameroon: Kwemy Raymond - the Games' Record Breaker

Excellent performances in long jump and the 200m race qualify Kwemy Tchomfa Raymond for Francophonie Games
The young lad is 22 and a Level One Management and Economics student of the State University of Yaounde II, Soa. He emerged as one of the brightest spots of the 20th edition of the University Games when he did not only jump best but break the record in the Men's long jump event. He will retire from the games with a jump of 7m 58 to show as a young talent, poised to rise and shine. Kwemy Tchomfa Raymond, the multi-talented athlete also had more to show when he excelled at the Men's 200m track event. He ran first, breaking another record with a time of 21". He is the joy of the games and the pride of the University of Yaounde II, Soa, who's Fan Club and delegation members have been celebrating in song and dance. The young Kwemy Tchomfa Raymond told Cameroon Tribune that it is his first appearance at the University Games and it is time for sweet memories because the performance meets the Minima required to qualify him for the next Francophonie Games scheduled for Côte d'Ivoire. It is also on record that Kwemy Tchomfa Raymond, the last in a family of five, from the West region fetched gold, silver and bronze each in 200 m, 10.000 m and Long Jump during FENASCO A Games in 2013, 2014 and 2015.