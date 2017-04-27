Cameroon: Kwemy Raymond - the Games' Record Breaker

The professional teacher is expected to use his experience to advance national concord Read more »

The young lad is 22 and a Level One Management and Economics student of the State University of Yaounde II, Soa. He emerged as one of the brightest spots of the 20th edition of the University Games when he did not only jump best but break the record in the Men's long jump event. He will retire from the games with a jump of 7m 58 to show as a young talent, poised to rise and shine. Kwemy Tchomfa Raymond, the multi-talented athlete also had more to show when he excelled at the Men's 200m track event. He ran first, breaking another record with a time of 21". He is the joy of the games and the pride of the University of Yaounde II, Soa, who's Fan Club and delegation members have been celebrating in song and dance. The young Kwemy Tchomfa Raymond told Cameroon Tribune that it is his first appearance at the University Games and it is time for sweet memories because the performance meets the Minima required to qualify him for the next Francophonie Games scheduled for Côte d'Ivoire. It is also on record that Kwemy Tchomfa Raymond, the last in a family of five, from the West region fetched gold, silver and bronze each in 200 m, 10.000 m and Long Jump during FENASCO A Games in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.