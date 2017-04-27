Cameroon: Oumarou Djika Saidou - Crusader of Perfectionism

The professional teacher is expected to use his experience to advance national concord

As members of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism take up functions today, the team will be expected to put in their diverse experiences in as many domains to drive the consultative organ to fruition. One of the pillars on whom the Commission will stand undoubtedly is 69-year-old Oumarou Djika Saidou, Vice Chairman of the 15-man, Peter Mafany Musonge-led Commission. The professional teacher who hails from the Adamawa Region is said to be imbued with virtues such as responsibility, sense of discipline, know-how and togetherness; values which the Commission will absolutely need to rely on, to live up to the raison d'etre of its creation. The crusader of perfectionism, product of the Yaounde Higher Teacher's Training College, has a special sense for rigour and moralisation. He had served in several capacities in the country notably Regional Delegate and thereafter Inspector General in the former Ministry of National Education. Oumarou Djika Saidou had also served as Chargé de Mission at the Prime Minister's Office as well as Secretary General at the Ministry of Mines, Industry and Technological Development. Experiences that will certainly help him partner with other members of the Commission in ensuring that the official languages of Cameroon are enhanced and upheld and that the different cultures of the country serve as assets for development rather than sources of discontent and separation.