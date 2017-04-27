Rwanda: Ethiopia Prime Minister Visits Rwanda

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn arrived in Kigali Thursday morning for three-day official visit.

The premier was welcomed by President Paul Kagame, First Lady Jeannette Kagame and other senior government officials.

He is scheduled to visit Rwamagana District, where he will tour a model village.

He will later in the evening attend a State Banquet hosted by President Kagame, and First Lady.

Rwanda and Ethiopia identified new areas of cooperation at the second Rwanda-Ethiopia Joint Permanent Commission (JPC), a technical level meeting involving experts from both countries, which concluded in Kigali on Tuesday.

The new areas of partnerships are in the fields of education, tourism and mutual legal assistance, according to Claude Nikobisanzwe, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

During his last visit to Kigali, in August 2015, the Ethiopian Prime Minister attended the launch of Meles Zenawi Foundation (MZF) symposium for development in Kigali.

The MZF aims at commemorating Zenawi's hard work and dedication to the Ethiopian people.