Nigeria: 'Ethiopian Airlines Flew 11,000 Passengers in and Out of Kaduna'

interview

Ethiopian Airlines was the only foreign airline that operated the Kaduna route when traffic was diverted to allow for repair work on the Abuja airport runway. In this exclusive interview, Mrs Firiehiwot Mekonnen, Traffic and Sales Manager of the airlines, speaks on the impact of the decision on their business, among other issues. Excerpts:

How was the experience as the first international airline to land on the newly resurfaced runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Internal Airport Abuja? Especially that you were complemented with water canon ceremony on your new A350 by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Fire Service Department.

After the rehabilitation, Ethiopia was the first to land. As the pilot tried to explain, it was fantastic. The runway and everything was beyond expectations. The pilot said it was world class. That is how he explained it. I cannot say the technical part but it was good. We were the only international carrier that agreed to fly to Kaduna. So I can say that we actually deserve to land first in Abuja.

As a business, it was a very good thing that we landed first. Beyond that, this is the first time our Airbus A350 is coming to Abuja and it is permanently assigned to Abuja. From now on, we are going to operate with Airbus in Abuja. Again, being the first day that Abuja airport was re-opening and being the first that we brought our Airbus, it was an exciting moment for us.

So why did you decide to dedicate a new Airbus A350 to the Abuja route?

We always want to give the best to our Nigerian customers. We have been here for more than 57 years, giving the best service as a pan-African airline. So we have been here through thick and thin. We have passed through several challenges just like the other airlines but we didn't suspend our flight. We didn't reduce our flights; instead we have been increasing our frequencies and our products. You know we are flying to Lagos, Abuja, Enugu and Kano. In all these destinations we also have additional aircraft for cargo. It's not only passengers that we carry. We always give our best to the Nigerian market which is why we are deploying this Airbus to Abuja route permanently.

On the average, daily, how many passengers do you do on the Abuja route?

In and out we do more than 250 passengers per day. But now since we have a bigger aircraft, with a capacity of 343 seats, we are expecting a lot more passengers.

Talking about ET being the only international airline that agreed to fly to Kaduna, what was it that made you take that decision even when the other foreign carriers refused to go? What was your motivation?

Like I explain earlier, Ethiopian Airline is a pan-African airline. We have to be by the side of the government, the public and everybody. So we know that the public needs our services. We did our own inspection on the Kaduna International Airport before we commenced our operations. We advised on what needed to be on the Kaduna airport and they were provided. So everything was okay and that is why we operated to Kaduna.

How rewarding was the Kaduna experience, business wise?

It was fantastic. It was okay. Everything went well. But at first, the traffic was slow. It didn't pick up the way we expected but later on, it picked very well.

At the end of the six weeks, how many passengers did you process on the Kaduna route?

We processed 11,568 passengers in and out of Kaduna. Out of this 6,456 were outgoing, and 5,112 were incoming passengers.

How much revenue did that fetch you?

In terms of revenue, I have to check. I can't give you that right now.

The other day the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, opened a conversation with you on the possibility of retaining the Kaduna route going forward. Can you bring us up on that discussion?

We didn't go that far. We have started speaking with government but we have to do our own analysis. So once we come up with a decision, you will be the first to know. But so far, we are discussing and trying to see the opportunities.

What new services are you offering Abuja passengers?

It's a brand new aircraft. You can even smell the plastic. But beyond that, it's coming with more capacity, more comfort, more leg room, more entertainment and more business class seats. We know that Abuja passengers love to fly business class so we are offering more seats with flat beds and all.

Talking about doing aviation business in Nigeria, what would you say are the challenges you face the most?

Just like all the other airlines, we are facing the challenge of foreign exchange remittance. That is our biggest challenge but I hope things will get better.

Nigerian aviation stakeholders have being advocating for international carriers like Ethiopian Airlines to interline with local carriers. So rather than explore new routes, say Kaduna, why not partner local airlines to feed you in Abuja, Lagos, Kano and Enugu?

Interlining could also be an option. We are just starting the discussion and we didn't put all the options on the table on how to go about it.

You've been here for 57 years and counting, how is your corporate social responsibility programme like?

We are always doing CSR in Nigeria. We have been doing it. We have been sponsoring programmes, donating to charity programmes, women empowerment, and donating to schools. Maybe I will invite you to some of our CSR programmes so you see what we do in giving back to the Nigerian society. We have one programme once in every two months. Sometimes we donate tickets so the tickets can be sold and the monies used for charity programmes. We do that not only in Nigeria but in other markets we do businesses in.

I like you to do a comparative analysis between Nigeria and your other destinations in Africa, which is the most lucrative for you?

Ethiopian Airlines is the leading aviation group in Africa. We do cargo, we do aviation academy, we do catering and we do MRO etc. We are covering most of the African countries. Nigeria has population that is the difference between Nigeria and other African destinations. The Nigerian market is big. Nigeria is the biggest market in Africa for Ethiopian Airlines.

How much do you make say annually from Nigeria?

Let me just leave the figures part for now.

What message would you like to pass to your customers in Nigeria?

We have been here for a long time and connecting the Nigerian people to the world with non-stop and seamless service with the best modern aircraft. Now we are coming with the Airbus, I hope they will enjoy our services. We are also having promotional fares so that everybody can taste our aircraft. We are offering the promotional fares both on economy and business class to any destination we fly to in the world.