Tanzania: Government Highlights Plans to Put Courts in All Regions

Dodoma — Each region in the country will have court structures in a period of five years as the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Ministry implements national plan to construct courts nationwide.

Minister Palamagamba Kabudi told parliamentarians yesterday that in the same period, 109 districts and 150 primary courts will be constructed in different parts of the country.

Prof Kabudi who was winding up and responding to contributions and questions from legislators during discussions on his ministry's budget estimates, urged MPs to avail plots of land to hasten the work of the judiciary in building court structures in their areas.

"It's my expectations that by 2021 all districts in the country will have court structures, however, there are some areas we would appeal to you to avail plots for construction of the court structures, for instance Mr John Mnyika's area. I noted your written contribution," he explained.

Prof Kabudi explained that one of the main challenges facing the judiciary is lack of enough courts countrywide and dilapidated structures especially at district courts.

He said currently the judiciary has court structures in 30 districts while in other districts the service is being dispensed from borrowed government institutions. "Another 23 districts are receiving the service from neighbouring districts. There are 960 primary courts in the country out of 3,963 needed," he explained.

Meanwhile, Prof Kabudi was forced to spend a better part of his time educating the legislators on the history of the current constitution when responding to a question from an opposition legislator on the draft constitution.

He said already the current government is implementing views and recommendations given by the public in the draft constitution, including requiring public leaders to take the pledge of integrity, limitations on foreign trips for public leaders and where it is necessary the objective of the trips should be made public.

"Some of the views are already being implemented by the current government, but let me also point out that the public also proposed that parliamentarians and public leaders should not be addressed as honorable (mheshimiwa) but as 'ndugu'. I would also like to see this one happen," he noted.

Riziki Shahari Mngwali (Special Seats-CUF) said there were volumes of documents prepared by the former Constitution Review Commission (CRC) which she was part of, which would have been useful had the current government gone ahead and completed the process of getting a new constitution. "There were important social and legal issues that Warioba's Commission prepared in volumes and was handed to the government.

If the process of getting the new constitution had been completed we would not be hearing about all these issues today. The public had given its opinion and views on issues such as 'viroba' and the way our youth wear their trousers these days," she explained.

Tindu Lissu (Singida East- Chadema) on his part accused the government of 'killing' the process of getting a new constitution, saying the president does not want a new constitution.