South Africa: Life Imprisonment for Rapist Welcomed By SAPS

The life imprisonment handed down to a rapist in the Vredenburg Regional court yesterday is welcomed by the Western Cape police as it is in line with our priority that crimes against women and children enjoy a very high priority in this province.
Thorough and responsive investigation by a FCS unit investigator contributed to the speedy conviction and sentencing of a Vredenburg father for raping his biological daughter over a period of time since 2008. Last year on 2016-07-05 the 17 year old victim, upon learning that a crime against her is being committed, reported her ordeal to police.