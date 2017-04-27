South Africa: Life Imprisonment for Rapist Welcomed By SAPS

Having failed to implement Nelson Mandela's vision, President Jacob Zuma must step down, the late president's assistant… Read more »

Thorough and responsive investigation by a FCS unit investigator contributed to the speedy conviction and sentencing of a Vredenburg father for raping his biological daughter over a period of time since 2008. Last year on 2016-07-05 the 17 year old victim, upon learning that a crime against her is being committed, reported her ordeal to police.

The life imprisonment handed down to a rapist in the Vredenburg Regional court yesterday is welcomed by the Western Cape police as it is in line with our priority that crimes against women and children enjoy a very high priority in this province.

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.