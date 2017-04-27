27 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mdee Apologises to Ndugai, Bunge Over Abusive Language

By Rose Athumani

Dodoma — Kawe Member of Parliament on Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) ticket, Ms Halima Madee yesterday apologised to the National Assembly Speaker, Mr Job Ndugai, Deputy Minister of Health Community Development Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Khamis Kingwallah, the August House and general public for using abusive words on the 4th of April.

"I apologise for my conduct and using abusive words on the 4th of April during East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) elections. I asked to be allotted this moment to apologise publicly to the affected parties including the Speaker although he is not present and promise that I will never use abusive words from now on," she noted.

She added: Speaker is my leader and one of my constituent citizens in Kawe, I respect him. I promise that for my contributions in the National Assembly, I will use respective language," she explained.

The National Assembly Chairman, Mr Andrew Chenge commended Ms Mdee's move to apologise publicly, stressing it is a sign of maturity in leadership. He promised to extend the apology from the Kawe legislator to the August House Speaker.

Ms Mdee allegedly insulted Speaker Ndugai during the debate to elect members of the EALA with legislators taking sides over the eligibility of candidates proposed by Chadema and CUF. Following the abusive language, Speaker Ndugai ordered Ms Mdee to appear before a Parliamentary Ethics and Power Committee for questioning.

Another legislator who was also directed to appear before the Committee is Mr Freeman Mbowe (Hai -Chadema). Mr Ndugai who was not in the designated Capital at the time, gave Ms Mdee 24 hours to appear before the Committee failure of which would see her get arrested.

A video clip circulated on social media showing Mr Mbowe using abusive language when he spoke to reporters after EALA results was released, prompting Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) legislators to seek Speaker Ndugai's guidance.

The CCM legislators alleged that the leader of opposition in the August House Mr Mbowe insulted the government and showed no respect to the National Assembly.

