Tanzania: Yono Seizes Properties of 68 Billion/ - Tax Defaulters

Yono Auction Mart has seized properties worth 68.1bn/-, belonging to businesspeople who are yet to honour their tax obligations with the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

The properties were seized during an ongoing operation to crack the whip at tax defaulters, carried out in collaboration with TRA. Yono, who are auctioneers, debt collectors and commission agents were contracted by the tax watchdog to collect debts.

According to Yono Auction Mart Managing Director, Scholastica Kevela, her company was contracted by TRA to collect debts in Dar es Salaam, Coast, Njombe, Mbeya, Iringa and Zanzibar.

"We are firm and strong and we want to give assurance that we shall descend on all people who have failed to honour their tax obligations," she said, adding that no stone shall remain unturned. She further advised Tanzanians to pay taxes voluntarily instead of waiting for unnecessary operations as through Tax, the country is able to attain development.

"I request all Tanzanians to support the efforts by President John Magufuli to bring development to the country by ensuring that all people are paying taxes so that social services can be availed to all," she said.

In regards to reports circulating in the social media that some properties belonging to Lugumi Enterprises Limited were being held by Yono Auction Mart, Ms Kevela confirmed that the reports were true. "You heard of reports that we are holding some houses belonging to Lugumi.

I want to confirm that it is true because he is yet to honour his obligations amounting to 14bn/-. She named others who are yet to pay taxes as GM Dewji (1.8bn/-) and Mutluhan Construction Company Ltd (45bn/-).

According to her, those who are yet to clear their dues should do so within 14 days failure to which their properties will be auctioned.