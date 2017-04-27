27 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Yono Seizes Properties of 68 Billion/ - Tax Defaulters

Tagged:

Related Topics

Yono Auction Mart has seized properties worth 68.1bn/-, belonging to businesspeople who are yet to honour their tax obligations with the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

The properties were seized during an ongoing operation to crack the whip at tax defaulters, carried out in collaboration with TRA. Yono, who are auctioneers, debt collectors and commission agents were contracted by the tax watchdog to collect debts.

According to Yono Auction Mart Managing Director, Scholastica Kevela, her company was contracted by TRA to collect debts in Dar es Salaam, Coast, Njombe, Mbeya, Iringa and Zanzibar.

"We are firm and strong and we want to give assurance that we shall descend on all people who have failed to honour their tax obligations," she said, adding that no stone shall remain unturned. She further advised Tanzanians to pay taxes voluntarily instead of waiting for unnecessary operations as through Tax, the country is able to attain development.

"I request all Tanzanians to support the efforts by President John Magufuli to bring development to the country by ensuring that all people are paying taxes so that social services can be availed to all," she said.

In regards to reports circulating in the social media that some properties belonging to Lugumi Enterprises Limited were being held by Yono Auction Mart, Ms Kevela confirmed that the reports were true. "You heard of reports that we are holding some houses belonging to Lugumi.

I want to confirm that it is true because he is yet to honour his obligations amounting to 14bn/-. She named others who are yet to pay taxes as GM Dewji (1.8bn/-) and Mutluhan Construction Company Ltd (45bn/-).

According to her, those who are yet to clear their dues should do so within 14 days failure to which their properties will be auctioned.

Tanzania

Gold Regains Status As Tanzania's Top Export

Gold has regained its prestigious position as Tanzania's largest non-traditional goods export, thanks to a rise in value… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.