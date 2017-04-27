26 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Make Swift Arrests After Man Is Fatally Shot

The swift response by Police in Tshwane ensured the arrest of two suspects, aged 28 and 37, who allegedly shot and killed a 46-year old man in Pretoria on Wednesday 26 April 2017. It is alleged that at around 06:00 in the morning, a VW Golf was parked outside the deceased's workplace. On the deceased's arrival at his workplace, the suspect reportedly jumped out of the VW Golf and shot at the deceased. The victim was declared dead on the scene.

The suspects were traced and arrested in Attridegville. The getaway car and a firearm were recovered during the arrest.

The motive for the killing is unknown, investigation is underway.

The suspects will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate Court soon to face a charge if murder.

