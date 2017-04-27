African Court On Human and Peoples' Rights Begins 45th Ordinary Session On 8th May 2017

document

Arusha, 27 April, 2017: The African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) will hold its 45th Ordinary Session from 8- 26 May 2017 at its seat in Arusha, the United Republic of Tanzania.

The Judges, among others, will examine about 80 applications and four Requests for Advisory Opinion.

NOTES FOR EDITORS:

1. The Court is composed of eleven Judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union elected in their individual capacity.

2. The Court meets four times a year in Ordinary Sessions and may hold Extra-Ordinary Sessions.

3. As at 25 April, 2017 the Court has received 138 applications and has finalized 32 cases.

Further information on the Court can be obtained from the Court's website at www.african-court.org.