Mangochi — A fourteen year old boy identified as Edison Asina has died after being attacked by a crocodile at Kambulire Fishing Dock along Lake Malombe in Mangochi, police have confirmed.

Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Rodrick Maida told the Malawi News Agency that the incident occurred on April 24 at Kambulire Dock in Lake Malombe.

Maida said according to an eyewitness, Aisha Wyson, mother to the deceased, her son together with his friends went to swim in the lake.

"As they were swimming, a hungry crocodile caught the deceased and went away with him into the deep waters," he explained.

Maida further said news of the crocodile attack spread to the community which mobilized themselves.

"Thereafter, a search was done in which the body was found with multiple wounds," he added.

Maida said postmortem conducted at Kukalanga Health Centre revealed that death was due to suffocation and excessive loss of blood.

Meanwhile, Mangochi is appealing to the general public to avoid swimming in crocodile infested areas.

Edison Asina hailed from Kambulire Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chimwala in Mangochi.