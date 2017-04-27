26 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lagos Govt's N311.7 Billion Domestic Debt Is Highest in Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lagos State had a local debt stock of N311.7 billion as at December 31, 2016, according to the Debt Management Office.

The state, referred to as the commercial hub of Nigeria, had the highest local debt stock in the country during the period.

A document posted on the Website of DMO disclosed that total local debts of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, was N2.958 trillion as at December 31, 2016.

Delta followed Lagos with N241.3 billion in local debts, while Akwa Ibom came third with N155.4 billion in local debts.

The three states were followed by FCT with N152.8 billion debt stock, Osun with N147 billion, Rivers N142.4 billion and Bayelsa N140.1 billion.

The document also said that the lowest indebted state was Anambra with N3.9 billion, followed by Yobe with N13.5 billion and Jigawa with N19 billion.

Anambra had the lowest domestic debt figure of N3.5 billion in 2015 and still maintained the lowest figure in 2016.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that domestic debt is the amount of money raised by the any government denominated in local currency and from its own residents.

The debts consist of two components: bank and non-bank borrowing.

Domestic loans are issued through government debt instruments such as Nigerian Treasury Bills, Nigerian Treasury Certificates, Federal Government Development Stocks, Treasury Bonds, Ways and Means Advances.

NAN

Nigeria

Truck Crushes Motorcyclist to Death in Lagos

A commercial motorcyclist was crushed to death by a heavy duty truck at Daleko area of Lagos on Thursday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.