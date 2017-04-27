27 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Africa: Security Forces to Get Conditions Guidelines

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ludovick Kazoka

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), will facilitate training of police and security forces on the guidelines on the conditions of arrest, police custody and pretrial detention in Africa.

ICRC Head of Regional Delegation, Thierry Meyrat said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the guidelines will also be distributed to regular trainings organized by the ICRC for police, judicial and detention authorities.

He was speaking during an event to launch the Swahili version of the guidelines which were adopted by the African Charter on Human and People's Right (ACHPR) during its 55th Ordinary Session in Luanda, Angola in 2014.

Since its adoption, the Luanda Guidelines have represented a significant step forward towards ensuring that law enforcement agencies exercise their power of arrest only when necessary and uphold the rights enshrined in the African Charter in their pre-trial practices and procedures.

The ACHPR Commissioner, Mr Med Kaggwa, noted that the Luanda Guidelines were developed to assist the governments in carrying out their obligations to provide all people with the rights to life, dignity, equality, security and independent judiciary in the context of arrest.

However, he said detainees in most African countries were still facing challenges, including congestion and access to healthcare, pointing out that the guidelines were vital to address such challenges.

Mr Kaggwa observed that the guidelines reflect the collective aspirations of the African states, national human rights institutions and civil society organizations in promoting a right-based approach to the critical area of criminal justice.

Africa

East Africa's Trade Deal With Europe Buckles

Negotiations between the European Union (EU) and African countries for Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) have… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.