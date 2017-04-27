Tanzania: Arts Council to Supervise Miss Tanzania

The Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe, has ordered the National Arts Council (BASATA) to supervise efficiently the Miss Tanzania beauty pageant to ensure it abides with regulation and standards.

Minister Mwakyembe issued the order yesterday in Dodoma after meeting with the council to discuss various issues on how best to run Miss Tanzania pageants and other beauty contests run under the tutelage of Hashim Lundega.

The Minister ordered BASATA to closely and efficiently supervise beauty contests and make them meet the desired success. He said the widely reported cases of misconducts resulted into making the pageants lose attractions, a situation that forces some sponsors to withdraw their support.

The minister went on to say the aim of the supervision is to ensure the beauty pageants are professionally conducted to get the right winner of the pageant who can well represent the country in Miss World. "I order the National Arts Council to closely supervise the pageants so that we can get the right winners who meet standards," he said.

On his side the council's Executive Secretary, Godfrey Muingereza, assured the minister that they will supervise efficiently the Miss Tanzania beauty pageants as per his directives to ensure they meet standards.

Additionally, the Chairman of Miss Tanzania committee and the licensed organiser, Hashim Lundenga, promised to cooperate with the ministry and the council in organising and improving the status of Miss Tanzania pageants in a bid to restore the lost glory of the events.

The annual beauty pageant will be staged later this year under committee comprising Lundenga, Bosco Majaliwa (Secretary) and Deo Kapten.

Last year, the beauty pageant was staged in Mwanza and Diana Edward Lukumai was crowned the Miss Tanzania of 2016, and represented the country in the 66th edition of Miss World beauty pageant held in Washington DC in the United States.