Mbeya — A report on land conflict involving 34 villages in Mbarali District in Mbeya Region and Ruaha Wildlife Reserve which is under Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) is ready and will be presented to President John Magufuli for further action in a few days to come.

The report which contains a number of recommendations including paying compensation to some of the villages so as to pave way for the reserve was presented yesterday to Mbeya Regional Commissioner (RC) Mr Amos Makalla by a special committee he formed to investigate the matter.

Speaking during presentation of the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Mr Reuben Mfune, who is also Mbarali District Commissioner, mentioned that while investigating the matter they were guided by the Government Notice (GN) number 28 of 2008 as well as opinions from the villagers themselves.

"While preparing this report, we were faced with so many challenges, including transport problems, where in some areas we were forced to travel on tractors and sometimes we were forced to walk on foot for a long distance since some of those areas are impassable, but eventually we managed to cover all areas we had targeted", he said.

Expounding further, he said that they paid much attention to the GN number 28 and to the opinions from the villagers; however they had included their own opinions and suggestions, which he said will help ending the conflict at last.

Receiving the report, Mr Makalla said that he formed the committee so as to make sure that the conflict which has stayed in place for a number of years ends to enable the villagers continues with development activities.

"One of the promises our President Dr Magufuli made during his presidential campaigns while in Mbarali District in 2015 was to finish this problem between the villagers and TANAPA", he said.

He added that Mbarali residents have been complaining from time to time about the borders dividing their villagers and the reserve, claiming that they are being oppressed. "What was really happening was actually not oppression but implementing translation of the Environment and Wildlife Acts", he added.

On his part, Ruaha Senior Conservator Mr Morendile Mronda said that if recommendations in the report will be put into action as expected, it will help saving River Ruaha ecology where its large area has been badly destroyed due to improper land use.

"Water level in Ruaha River decreased to a large extent since April last year and has returned to normal this month, causing a large number of living organisms to shift to other areas while others died," he said.