NORTON member of parliament Temba Mliswa has accused President Robert Mugabe of protecting the "corrupt" Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo who is also the "most dangerous person" in the ruling Zanu PF party.

Chombo's vast wealth was exposed by former wife Marian when the two were embroiled in a property sharing wrangle during their messy 2010 divorce.

The former university lecturer's riches include a multi-million-dollar property portfolio across the country. The source of the riches remains unexplained although he is widely seen as one of President Robert Mugabe's most corrupt ministers.

After revelations of the land Chombo allegedly acquired while he was local government minister, the opposition lobbied Parliament to institute investigations but to no avail.

However, addressing reporters in Harare Tuesday on the deepening Zanu PF factionalism, Mliswa said President Robert Mugabe was responsible for promoting Chombo's corruption.

Mliswa was Zanu PF chairman for Mashonaland west province before he was fired from the ruling party.

"The most dangerous person or the dark horse in Zanu PF is Ignatius Chombo," he said.

"I personally used to talk to the President about the irregularities of the land issue about Chombo when I was the secretary for lands and when I approached the President when Chombo was deputy lands secretary in the politburo.

"I told him that all the land issues pertaining to white people in Mashonaland West were being done by Chombo who was accommodating white farmers.

"I exposed to the President that Zvimba had more white farmers than all the provinces. After we had agreed that each province must have only five (5), Zvimba had 44."

Mliswa continued: "Hurungwe had three (3) farmers and that was the decision that had been made by the party and all these were supported and protected by Chombo.

"But within no time he was made the substantive lands secretary; instead of being demoted he was promoted. He is very close to the President, very close to the first family and he is the dark horse."

Mliswa said the protection of Chombo proves that President Mugabe is not genuine in his anti-corruption statements.

"All the corruption charges levelled against him (Chombo) have never been investigated and, if there is anything, he is moved to the Home Affairs ministry, where he now controls the police.

"How can the police investigate their own minister?" said Mliswa.