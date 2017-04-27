27 April 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Highlanders Edge Tsholotsho 2-1

DYNAMOS reject Rodreck Mutuma scored his first goal for Bulawayo giants Highlanders as they overcame a battling Tsholotsho 2-1 in a Castle Lager Premiership title at Dulivhadzimu Stadium on Wednesday.

Mutuma was deemed excess to requirements at Dynamos and crossed the floor this season to join rivals Highlanders.

And he chose Dulivadzimu to show the Harare giants he hasn't lost his scoring touch as Bosso notched their second successive win after edging ZPC Kariba 3-2 on Sunday.

In-form young striker Prince Dube scored the other goal for Bosso.

Tsholotsho coach Farai Tavachera had warned Highlanders to expect a tough match after his side battled to hold defending champions Caps United to a 1-1 draw at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

"If we can come to National Sports Stadium and get a point, at home, it will be tough for Highlanders.

"We have a lot of unknown young players hungry to prove a point. I expect a bruising encounter," said Tavachera.

