Tendai Mugabe — Members of the Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central executive are now gathered at Bindura Country Club where they are expected to meet a probe team sent by President Mugabe to resolve differences emanating from a petition signed by the province against national commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere and provincial chairman Cde Dickson Mafios.

The situation is tense with rival groups jeering at each other. There is tight security and the police are vetting people who want to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, Cde Kasukuwere refused a handshake from Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Advocate Martin Dinha.