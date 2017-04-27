26 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Developing Story - Kasukuwere, Mafios Probe Team in Bindura

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tendai Mugabe — Members of the Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central executive are now gathered at Bindura Country Club where they are expected to meet a probe team sent by President Mugabe to resolve differences emanating from a petition signed by the province against national commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere and provincial chairman Cde Dickson Mafios.

The situation is tense with rival groups jeering at each other. There is tight security and the police are vetting people who want to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, Cde Kasukuwere refused a handshake from Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Advocate Martin Dinha.

Zimbabwe

MP Mliswa Attacks Mugabe for Protecting 'Corrupt' Minister Chombo

NORTON member of parliament Temba Mliswa has accused President Robert Mugabe of protecting the "corrupt" Home Affairs… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.