Nigeria: Rohr Demands Top-Ranked Friendly Matches

Super Eagles handler Gernot Rohr has requested that Nigeria play friendly matches against teams placed higher in the FIFA rankings.

Rohr's request will enable the team to improve their standing on the FIFA rankings - an important factor when it comes to seeding for major international tournaments.

Nigeria have already overlooked Congo Brazzaville (84th) in favour of the higher-ranked Burkina Faso (35th) when it comes to their next friendly.

The Super Eagles are set to face the Stallions in France as part of their preparation for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in June.

Nigeria and Burkina Faso were meant to have played each other in London during the last international window in March, but the match was called off.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has said that everything is in place to see the national team qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Federation's spokesman Ademola Olajire said the NFF is working hard to see Coach Gernot Rohr and his team reach the 2019 CAF Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup.

The Super Eagles will face South Africa in a 2019 AFCON qualifier in June, with the former African champions seeking a return to the tournament after missing the last two editions.

In August, Nigeria will play African champions Cameroon in their crucial qualifier en route to Russia.

"We are on course, everything has been put in place for the two games against South Africa and Cameroon," said Olajire to the Daily Post.

"The Federation is doing everything possible to make sure we qualify for the Nations Cup and the World Cup.

"As you are already aware, we took a tour of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium and it has been approved for the game.

"We have also written to the Akwa Ibom State Government as regards what needs to be done to get the stadium ready.

"The Technical and Development Committee is also working hand in hand with Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr to get the team ready.

"The committee is constantly in touch with Rohr and they are expecting him to give a list of players he wants to use to prosecute the matches. He has a free hand to pick whoever he wants.

"Once this is done, the committee, alongside the coach will sit down and fine tune the squad so that everything is in place. We are leaving nothing at ensuring the best legs prosecute these games."