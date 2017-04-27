Ghana: Governnment Nominates 212 MMDCEs for Appoimment

press release

Government, in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the 1992 constitution, has nominated 212 for appointment as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

The nominees are subject to approval by the Assemblies to complete the process.

In a speech delivered at the official release of the list of nominees in Accra, yesterday, the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, charged the nominees to bring their expertise and experience to bear on the work of the Assemblies, and inspire a new era of rapid development in Ghana.

Hajia Mahama disclosed that government had already nominated Chief Executives for the four Metropolitan Assemblies in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Sekondi-Takoradi, making a total of 216 nominees.

She noted that it was natural that those who were vetted by the President's Committee had high expectations that they would be appointed to serve the nation as Chief Executives of the Assemblies and as representative of central government, but it was also equally obvious that only one person could serve in that capacity in every Assembly at a time.

She, therefore, appealed to those who were not nominated to remain calm and appreciate that there were other duties they might be called upon to perform.

Hajia Mahama hinted that it was the expectation of government that this would be the last time Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives would be appointed in this manner.

"The time has come for the expansion of local democracy to provide for their direct election by the people of the districts," she added.

In line with this, she said, government would begin the process of amending the Constitution and putting in place the necessary measures to ensure that the direct election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives became a reality.

Source: ISD (Doris Sodjah)