26 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Again, 253 Repatriated From Libya

By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — Barely one week after report went viral that African immigrants were being sold as slaves in Libya, more stranded Nigerians were on Tuesday evacuated from the North African country.

No fewer than 253 Nigerians arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) cargo terminal aboard a chartered flight which touched the ground at around 8 p.m.

They were received by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) officials and other relevant personnel at the airport.

The returnees comprised 140 female adults; four female children and four female infants while there were 102 male adults, two male children and one male infant.

There were two medical cases among the returnees who were evacuated with Ambulance.

NEMA Deputy Director in charge of Search and Rescue, Dr. Bandele Onimode said the evacuation was facilitated by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The latest returnees brought the number of those repatriated from Libya to over 1000 in 2017.

Some of the returnees expressed relief for returning home, saying there was no place like home as they regretted the hardship experienced in an attempt to seek greener pastures.

