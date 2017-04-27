27 April 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Motorbike Accident Claims One in Thyolo

By Sungani Nyoni Kamwendo

Thyolo — A 30 year old man was killed in a fatal road accident, that occurred along Makwasa-Thekerani road currently under construction.

Thyolo Police Station Officer(SO), Boston Amanzi told the Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the deceased, Smart Mkonde was riding unregistered motor cycle from Makwasa going towards Thyolo Boma when he met his fate.

"Upon reaching Mbandanga factory, the deceased had a head-on collision with a lorry registration number TO 1636," Amanzi said.

He further said following the accident, the deceased sustained serious injuries and died on the spot while the motor bike which he was riding was damaged beyond recognition.

However, the lorry which was seen parked at the police station and belongs to a Mr.Madina, a business tycoon at the Boma had its front bumper damaged.

According to some reports, the deceased was a business person who most of the time travelled to South Africa to collect different items for sale in the district. On this fateful day, the deceased is believed to have been travelling to Blantyre to prepare for his journey to South Africa.

Mkonde hailed from Chimeta village in the area of Traditional Authority Mphuka in the district.

