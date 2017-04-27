27 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Son Hacks Father to Death Over Witchcraft Allegations

By Sarah Munthali

Malawi Police in Mchinji have arrested a 21 year old man for hacking his father to death on suspicion that the father bewitched him with an incurable sickness.

Mchinji Police public relations officer Kaitano Lubrino told Mana Wednesday that the suspect Peter Frederick killed his father on April 22, 2017 after taking advantage of his father's drunkenness state at Kiliati village in the area of Chief Dambe in Mchinji.

He said according to investigations by the police, Peter Fredrick who is epileptic, has been complaining and accusing his father Feredrick Jeulani of being responsible over for his sickness saying his father used his sickness for ritual purposes.

"The suspect hacked his father with an axe on the neck while he was sleeping in his house and the father died on the spot," Lubrino said.

Later the suspect handed himself to Kapiri Police Unit while the body of the deceased was taken to Kapiri Mission Hospital.

The suspect Peter Frederick will appear before the court soon to answer murder charges.

