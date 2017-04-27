27 April 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Caps Held Again By Ngezi - Harare Giants Drawn in Tough CAF Champs League Draw

By Sports Reporter

CAPS United stuttered to another draw after they were held to a 2-2 draw against Ngezi Platinum at the Boabab Stadium on Wednesday.

It's their third draw in the campaign so far, after having drawn against premiership returnees Shabanie Mine in the opening match. On Sunday, they were held to a 1-1 draw by lowly Tsholotsho.

United's only victory was against Harare City and the result has put pressure on the defending champions who are fighting on two fronts - including the African Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Green Machine have been handed a tough group in the African Champions League draw conducted on Wednesday

The Green Machine, who qualified for the money spinning group stage of the competition for the first time in their history, were drawn to face North African opposition, Egypt's Zamalek, USM Alger of Algeria and Ahli Tripoli of Libya.

Group B: Zamalek, USM Alger, Ahli Tripoli, Caps United

