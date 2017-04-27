Liberia: LTA Boss Chairs Wata

The Chairperson of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) Madam Angelique Weeks, in her second and final four-year term takes over the chairmanship of the West Africa Telecommunications Assembly (WATA) today, Thursday, April 27 in Monrovia.

Addressing the media here at the start of the assembly in Sinker, Monrovia on Monday, Madam Weeks expressed gratification that Liberia is ascending to the top post of WATA, and disclosed that it would afford the country opportunities to train Liberians in the areas of internet and telecommunications operations around the world.

According to the LTA, Liberia is taking over Cape Varde as regulatory head of WATA. President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, who is Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, is expected to make special remarks at today's ceremony.

Madam Angelique Weeks is expected to officially welcome participants and guests to be followed by the Chairman of the West Africa Telecommunications Regulatory Assembly, who will deliver the opening speech.

A representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) will deliver a special statement on behalf of the Representative of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to be followed by Liberia's Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Dr. Frederick Nokeh and the subsequent start of the working session of the 14th West Africa Telecommunications Regulatory Assembly. Participants are expected to adopt the draft agenda followed by report of the Chairman of WATA, among others.