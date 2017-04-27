Liberia: CDC Suffers Mass Exodus

Several officials of Senator George Weah's Congress for Democratic Change now Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) have resigned from the party, and are reportedly headed for the Liberty Party of Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine.

At a news conference on Wednesday, 26 April in Barnesville outside Monrovia, the CDC officials, including B. Edward Wawoe, vice chairman for political affairs; P. Magnus Nian, campaign officer; Zouan Worzon, vice coordinator for administration, Montserrado County Electoral District#11 and Eric Seepo, vice chairman for legal affairs, youth wing announced their resignation.

Though they did not publicly announced that they were heading for the Liberty Party, but dressed in T-shirts, jackets and caps bearing LP's emblem, the deserters were closely being eyed by Liberty Party Vice Chairman for Political Affairs, Abraham Darius Dillon.

There are reports that they are expected to formally join the Liberty Party tomorrow, Friday, 28 April. Reading the statement of resignation on behalf of his colleagues, Mr. Nian said they have arrived at the decision after careful review of activities of the CDC, leading to the October elections.

"We have come to the realization that there is no clear cut and tangible strategy that shows the preparedness of the party to take state power," Nian said in apparent frustration.

He stressed that the core value of their decision to join the CDC was based on the popular desire of grassroots Liberians to bring change, placing their hope in the CDC and its leadership headed by George Weah.

Nian notes that their hope could only become a reality when said political popular movement has defined and mature programs to take state power. According to him, their decision is just a replication of several high ranking CDCians, who had resigned from the party over the years, after they realized that the dream of the common people, could not be easily realized due to lack of effective leadership direction under Weah.

He explains that as Liberia emerges from the period of emergency to development, with the draw down of UNMIL, the daunting task to lead the country still requires someone that has the ability to attract international support to continue the nation rebuilding process, which President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has started.

Meanwhile, when the CDC was contacted via mobile phone Wednesday evening, Vice Chairman for Operations, Mulbah Morlu, says the party will adequately respond to all resignations today, April 27, at its headquarters in Congo Town.