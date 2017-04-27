Liberia: Ellen Receives Global Fund CEO

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has received in audience the Chief Executive Officer or CEO of Global Fund Dr. Mark Dybul at her Foreign Ministry office in Monrovia.

According to an Executive Mansion release issued on Wednesday, 26 April, the Liberian leader thanked Dr. Dybul for his organization's support to Liberia during a critical moment in the country's history.

She says Global Fund has actively supported the health sector here through Malaria, Tuberculosis and HIV & AIDS. Mrs. Sirleaf has lauded the partnership that has brought about immense impact on the population.

She however calls for increased support that would target rural health programs intended to enhance access to healthcare.

Earlier, Dr. Mark Dybul thanked President Sirleaf for the opportunity, her extraordinary support and strong voice for the work of Global Fund. Dr. Dybul described President Sirleaf as an advocate and champion of the aspirations of Global Fund.

He has noted that the level collaboration in the health sector remains on course and praised Liberia for its robust post-Ebola resilient healthcare program. The Global Fund CEO has at the same acknowledged the need for support to the roads to health agenda of the government during discussions with the Ministry of Public Works officials aimed at addressing huge challenges that occasion the rainy season especially in rural parts of the country.

He expresses the need to make health services available to all sectors of the population in spite of the season. Dr. Dybul has assured that Global Fund is willing to partner with other actors including the World Bank to critically respond to demanding infrastructure issues that will enable essential health, education and economic opportunities become accessible here.

On Global Fund overall programme implementation towards its Liberia Program, Dr. Dybul says that tremendous progress has and continues to be made in those critical facet of interventions.