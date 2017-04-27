Liberia: Bong County Inducts Youth Caucus

Officials of the Bong County Youth Caucus have formally been inducted into office. Those inducted are: Jutomue Dargai Mulbah, President, Mulbah Walawulu Vice President, and Bangali Bility, Secretary General, amongst others.

Performing official induction, Bong County Senator Henry Yallah, cautioned the new leadership to serve as promoters of unity among their colleagues in the county. Senator Yallah challenged the officials to do away with the age-old practice of being used as surrogates for the selfish gains of politicians, especially as Liberia goes to elections.

He also admonished them to be careful with utterances against their leaders if they should succeed in their endeavors. In response, President-elect Jutomue Dargai Mulbah expressed delight over his preferment as head of that body.

He promises to run an inclusive leadership that will listen to the views of all, and calls for peaceful co-existence among youth of Bong County for the common good of the county.