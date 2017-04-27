Zimbabwe: Fight Over Tithes Lands Makandiwa Bouncers in the Dock

'PROPHET' Emmanuel Makandiwa's body guards have landed in the dock after they allegedly assaulted a church auditor for telling congregants that there was abuse of funds by some officials.

Munyaradzi Rukato, 37, Farai Chuma, 25, and Stewart Tangani (aged not given), all members of Makandiwa's UFIC church appeared Tuesday before magistrate Gideon Rukato facing assault charges.

The trio are however, denied the allegations, arguing that the complainant, Mulungisi Sibanda, who is also security secretary, was a violent person and attention seeker.

"I never laid a finger on him and no one touched him. He is the one who was confrontational and he tried to intimidate me in vain," said Rukato in his defence.

He added, "The complainant is not respectful and is in the habit of interjecting during meetings and he can even start to address people when you are in the middle of any discussion.

"It is even on record that he confronted two pastors at our church recently."

Chuma and Tangani concurred with Rukato.

Allegations against the trio arose on September 10 last year at UFIC's City Sports Centre church.

Court heard Sibanda was chairing a meeting since Rukato, who is chairperson of the security department, was absent.

Sibanda was telling congregants that there was some money they paid which was missing.

It is state's case that Rukato later arrived and ordered Sibanda to sit down while he was still addressing participants.

Sibanda complied but Rukato allegedly went on to insult Sibanda, telling him that he was a nonentity who had no right to address the congregation.

Court heard Sibanda then stood up and defended himself, arguing that he was entitled to speak since he was the church auditor.

It is alleged that Chuma and Tangani then intervened and started assaulting Sibanda together with Rukato.

After the fight, Rukato allegedly drove away from the scene leaving the duo assaulting Sibanda with another accomplice who was not arrested.

Prosecutors said, fearing victimisation, other church members just watched and left the scene without helping Sibanda who was now lying helplessly on the ground.

Sibanda later gained strength and proceeded to report the attack at the police.