South Africa: Tears At Cape Town Policeman's Memorial

A memorial service was held in Ravensmead, Cape Town, on Wednesday for Constable Christopher Mouton who was killed when a colleague's firearm allegedly went off by accident.

Mouton's wife Samantha's face crumpled when bugler, Constable Matthew Fombe, played the last post after three wreaths were laid in a quiet corner of the police station's garden.

Mouton was killed last Wednesday. A colleague's firearm went off while he was cleaning it.

Mouton was hit in the chest and died on the scene. They were sitting in their car at the Kraaifontein police station at the time.

He left his wife, and their new baby, to whom he had devoted many of his Facebook updates.

His colleagues stood to attention during the sombre ceremony, while police chaplain Christopher Horn led the bereaved in prayer and the generals laid the wreaths.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate would investigate the tragedy.

News24