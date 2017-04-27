26 April 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Zitf Attracts Europe, Middle East Traders

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE 58th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade (ZITF) fair kicked off in Bulawayo on Tuesday with some 367 direct exhibitors taking part over the five-day business expo.

Addressing a press conference in the city, ZITF company board chairperson, Ruth Buyi Ncube, said this year's showcase has managed to attract exhibitors from the SADC region, North Africa, Middle East and Europe.

"This year we have a fair representation from the international business community with Senegal making a maiden appearance at the show. Individual countries exhibiting include Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Germany, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and South Africa," said Ncube.

This year's trade fair is being held under the theme 'Harnessing Linkages for Industrial Development'.

Ncube said, in line with the theme, the company has invited international business delegations and potential investors to meet local industry players during the fair to encourage business linkages and promote industrial development.

"This theme puts particular emphasis on developing and nurturing existing relationships across the economy so as to attain sustainable development," she said.

"It is an effort to move the country towards fulfilling the SADC industrialisation strategy and roadmap which premised on the conviction that industrialization is the key to unlocking Africa's economic potential."

On Wednesday, the company in conjunction with the National Economic Consultative Forum will host the ZITF International Business Conference which will be officially opened by vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe's premier international exhibition will be officially opened on Friday by Namibian President, age Geingob.

Last year a total number of 354 exhibitors participated at the trade fair.

Zimbabwe

MP Mliswa Attacks Mugabe for Protecting 'Corrupt' Minister Chombo

NORTON member of parliament Temba Mliswa has accused President Robert Mugabe of protecting the "corrupt" Home Affairs… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.