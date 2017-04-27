Liberia: Ellen Wants U.S.$20 Million Grant Ratified

President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf on Tuesday reminded the Legislature to speedily ratify the grant financing agreement between the Government of Liberia and the International Development Association (IDA).

President in a communication to Senate Pro Tempore Armah Zulu Jallah stated that the grant is in addition to Two Million United States dollars (2,000,000 USD) loan also signed with the IDA.

President Sirleaf explained that the US$2M is geared towards enhancing the energy sector capacity generation.

She said the loan is critical to Liberia's economic stability and recovery plan. Also, the President pointed out that the grant with the IDA is in the amount of US$25M.

The Liberian leader said if the grant is ratified it would will ensure government's investment in mini hydro power plant generation for the people of Lofa County. Rural and Renewable Energy Agency (RREA) will implement the project while its fund will be managed by the World Bank.

After the communication was read, the Senate mandated the committees on Judiciary and Ways, Means and Finance to view the document and make appropriate recommendations within three weeks.