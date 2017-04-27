South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested Shortly After Committing Business Robbery

press release

Two suspects aged 21 and 28 years old was arrested shortly after a robbery took place at a fragrance and cosmetic store at the Sunridge Mall in Port Elizabeth.

It is alleged that at about 11:45 today, 26 April 2017, the shop assistant was held at gunpoint and locked into the back room. Perfume with an estimated value of R18 000-00 was taken. The assistant was rescued when another employee returning from a break heard her banging on the door.

Members of PE Flying Squad followed up on info captured on the CCTV footage and a 21 year old man was arrested in Bluewater Bay with the getaway vehicle. He was detained on a charge of business robbery. Further investigations led the members to another house in Motherwell where a 28 year old woman was arrested. Some of the stolen perfumes together with other expensive equipment was recovered. A toy gun was also seized. The woman was detained on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.

The Acting Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Brigadier Keith Meyer has commended the efforts of the arresting officers who immediately acted on the information gathered at the crime scene. "Team work and the speedy dissemination of accurate information is key to effecting arrests of perpetrators of crime," added Brig Meyer.