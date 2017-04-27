26 April 2017

Zimbabwe: Caps United Skipper in Court Over Hit and Run Accident

AN unlicensed Caps United skipper Moses Muchenje has appeared before Harare magistrate Ruramayi Chitumbura over a hit and run accident in Harare.

Muchenje is facing five counts, including driving without a driver's licence, negligent driving, failure to stop after an accident, failure to report the accident, driving without a vehicle insurance and driving without a current vehicle licence.

He is however denying all the charges.

It is the state's case that on 9 May this year, at corner Herbert Chitepo and Prince Edward Road, Muchenje who does not have a driver's license was driving a Honda Fit and collided with Douglas Gahadzikwa after ignoring red traffic on his side.

As a result of the collision both vehicles sustained serious frontal damages and it is alleged that Muchenje fled the scene without reporting the accident.

Upon arrest, it was realised that Muchenje did not have vehicle insurance or a valid driver's licence.

He was remanded to 08 May for trial.

