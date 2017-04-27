Liberia: Political Parties Fleet of Vehicles Raises Expenditure Concerns

Monrovia — As a way of showing strength in terms of preparation, some political parties are displaying fleet of vehicles, motorbikes and creating new support groups while implementing projects across the country.

The source of funding for these political parties is becoming a cause for concern and the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL).

"As the 2017 election campaign period draws closer, the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) is concerned about the unusual expenditure of political parties on fleets of new vehicles, motorcycles, party offices and dishing of large sums of money to support various projects across the country," CENTAL Program Manager, Gerald Yeakula said.

Yeakula averred that in Liberia, partisans have a poor culture of paying due, adding that the display of logistics raises more questions.

"This massive show of spending power, despite the poor state of the Liberian economy, coupled with a limited due-paying culture of supporters and a partisan of political parties raises many questions."

Yeakula questioned whether political parties spending are in line with the National Elections Commission guidelines.

"Are political parties and individuals complying with the National Elections Commission (NEC) Campaign Finance Regulations? Where are the sources of these monies? Are Liberians the sole contributors of these funds?" Yeakula questioned.

"Are foreign contributions or illegal contributions making their way into our elections? We have numerous reasons to be concerned because, with the inflow of any illegal contributions, Liberia risks private interests capturing the state and public resources diverted away from the people."

He said the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), which Liberia has ratified, recognizes the correct handling of political parties finance.

"UNCAC recognizes that correct handling of political finance impacts a country's ability to effectively maintain free and fair elections, effective governance, democratic government and regulation of corruption and has thus encouraged its members to enhance transparency in the funding of candidatures for elected public office and, when applicable, the funding of political parties," he added.

The constitution provides that the National Elections Commission regulates the financial activities of political parties and candidates.

Article 83 (d) mandates every political party and candidate to submit their financial reports to the National Elections Commission.

Meanwhile, Section 9 (p) Chapter 2 of the 1986 Elections Law mandates NEC to examine and audit the financial transactions of political parties and candidates.

Yeakula said the NEC has defaulted on its responsibility to fully enforce said provision of the constitution, including its campaign finance regulations, and has failed to publish campaign finance reports of political parties.

"We are deeply worried about these developments and wish to draw public attention to campaign finance concerns."

"Therefore, CENTAL implores the National Elections Commission to shake off its casualness in dealing with campaign finance issues and proactively monitor and provide information to the public on the sources of funding for political parties and candidates," CENTAL Program Manager said.

He said political parties and candidates should be admonished to conform to relevant campaign finance regulations of the Elections Commission, especially those related to mobilization of resources and logistics for the campaign and other electoral activities.

"That NEC understands that elections are not just about focusing on registration, civic education, and voting, but also the many processes such as how parties and individuals mobilize and expend funds, which can impact the outcome of elections."

He called on NEC to publicize financial reports and activities reports of parties and candidates since the 2011 elections so that the public understands the financial capacity and source of funding of parties and individuals.

"Disclosure of campaign finance records from past elections as required by regulations would allow citizens to analyze the funding trends for most political parties."

He said political parties should display their financial record to increase transparency and accountability as a way showing commitment to good governance.

"Political parties and candidates proactively inform the public about their finances for increased transparency and accountability and commitment to good governance and integrity."

"If parties claim that their members and associates are paying dues, from which these vehicles and equipment are being purchased," Yeakula said.