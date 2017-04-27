Nigeria: Lamido Insists On Being Tried By Justice Ademola

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to transfer the money laundering allegations against him to Justice Adeniyi Ademola's court.

Lamido was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Adeniyi Ademola in September 2015 on a 28-count charge bordering on conspiracy, abuse of office and money laundering valued at N1.351 billion.

Those charged with him are his two sons and companies.

Following the trial of Justice Ademola before an FCT High Court, the case was transferred to another court presided by Justice Quadri. The judge was eventually acquitted by the court.

At the resumed hearing today, Lamido's counsel Joe Agi (SAN), who incidentally arraigned and acquitted by the court, filed an application requesting th case be returned to the judge, who is billed to resume sitting.