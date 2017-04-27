26 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lamido Insists On Being Tried By Justice Ademola

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Chuks Azu

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to transfer the money laundering allegations against him to Justice Adeniyi Ademola's court.

Lamido was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Adeniyi Ademola in September 2015 on a 28-count charge bordering on conspiracy, abuse of office and money laundering valued at N1.351 billion.

Those charged with him are his two sons and companies.

Following the trial of Justice Ademola before an FCT High Court, the case was transferred to another court presided by Justice Quadri. The judge was eventually acquitted by the court.

At the resumed hearing today, Lamido's counsel Joe Agi (SAN), who incidentally arraigned and acquitted by the court, filed an application requesting th case be returned to the judge, who is billed to resume sitting.

Nigeria

Truck Crushes Motorcyclist to Death in Lagos

A commercial motorcyclist was crushed to death by a heavy duty truck at Daleko area of Lagos on Thursday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.