Liberia: NPP Endorses Rev. Duo

The National Patriotic Party (NPP) has endorsed the candidacy of representative aspirant Rev. Tenial Watta Duo to contest the lone seat of Montserrado District #12 in the upcoming October polls.

The party presented Rev. Duo to the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), the merger which NPP is a part of, and the electorates at a ceremony held at the Richard C. Hunter School on the LPRC Road in Gardnersville, outside Monrovia.

Clarence Wilson, the party's Montserrado chapter chairman, described Rev. Duo as a hardworking woman who has served not only her party, but residents of the district.

"We know there will be primaries, but it is our appeal to the CDC, the mother organization to which we belong now, that it accepts this lady," Mr. Wilson said.

She noted that Rev. Duo is unmatched in her sacrifices to serve and has no competition in the NPP for District #12.

He said the presence of Rev. Duo in the district has raised the NPP's flag highest since 1997.

"The NPP is proud of this lady, because she has kept the party alive in this place and everywhere she has been. As of 1997, this is the next time our party's flag is flying in this part of Montserrado," the chairman said.

Mr. Wilson, who also serves as the secretary of the Montserrado Chapter of the CDC, said it was amazing that Rev. Duo single-handedly constructed and turned over to the head office of NPP a well-furnished office for use by partisans.

Rev. Duo, who is a pastor at the Living Word Christian Ministries, said she appreciates the party for her exclusive preferment over other aspirants, most especially without going through the headache of a primary.

"Believing and strongly holding 'Above all else the people' as the motto for the NPP, I promise that self will never overcome and prevent me from doing what is right for the people of this district and the country as a whole," she declared.

She cautioned detractors to distance themselves from any smear campaign aimed at the downfall of their newly found coalition, the CDC.

She said the office was constructed at the cost US$5,000 and is for all politicians irrespective of party affiliation.

Len S. Yartoe, Liberia People Democratic Party Montserrado Chapter chairman, said the LPDP fully supports Rev. Duo's candidacy and will work along with NPP and the CDC to ensure that she is elected on October 10.