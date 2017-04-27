Liberia: Jubilee Thrash Nimba Kwadoe

The Church Boys of Jubilee yesterday put up one of their best performances so far in the league to thrash Nimba Kwadoe 4-0 to advance to the next round of the knockout competition.

Coach William Lartey made several changes to his team by reserving some of his key players for their next league match against Nimba United.

George Kerkula gave the Church Boys the lead in the 13th minute before Trokon doubled the team's lead in the 34th minute after converting a penalty that was awarded after Joseph Mento was fouled in the penalty area by goalkeeper Reuben King.

Nimba Kwadoe, through Nyah Dahn, tried to get a consolation goal, but looked unsettled and could not create chances they needed to get the job done.

The two goals in the first half were enough for Coach Lartey's boys as they went for the break.

Upon resumption, striker Kerkula reopened with a goal in the 67th minute, completing a brace after his opponent's goalkeeper Reuben King miss-punched a cross from right-back Dusty Theo down the right corner.

In the 74th minute Darlington Weah, who was introduced in the early minutes of the second half, applied his efforts to get into the Nimba based team's penalty area and provided an assist for Edward Selebah to finally secure a comprehensive victory to crown their day.

The first match between Holder FC and Tony FC ended 3-3 in 90 minutes of play that led Holder FC to defeat Coach Robert Lartey's Tony FC 7-6 in a penalty shootout.

Holder FC took the lead in the 10th minute through Martin Barclay after Tony FC was reduced to ten men in the 3rd minute when goalkeeper Emmanuel Henry was given a red card for committing a foul.

Seven minutes later Holders doubled their lead after forward Barclay registered his name on the score sheet for the second time.

Tony FC, despite being reduced to ten men, dominated in ball possession and kept their opponents on their back foot and was awarded a penalty in the 44th minute but Bangalee Kromah missed the opportunity.

In less than ten five minutes, Tony FC was again awarded another penalty after a Holder defender handled the ball in the penalty area and Meshel Davis converted it to reduce the goals to 2-1 to end the first half.

Things leveled up in the first thirty seconds of the second half after Govergo Jallah headed home a cross from the right flank, but Holders FC reclaimed their lead in the 57th minute when Nathaniel Donyen slotted home a free kick less than five minutes after he was introduced as a substitute in the second half.

The drama continued in the 71st minute when striker Jallah got things back on level for the second time through another header that ended the full 90 minutes 3-3.

Both teams missed two golden opportunities during the penalty shootout, but it was Holders FC that utilized their third golden opportunity after Holders' goalkeeper Gbelly Wilson saved striker Mark Sammie's penalty to clinch a 7-6 victory.