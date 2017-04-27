Liberia: ESLRF Lauded for Progress With Farmers

During his recent visit to Liberia, the Regional Director for West and Central Africa of the World Food Program (WFP), Abdou Dieng, praised the Emma Smith Life Recovery Foundation for its enormous work with farmers in the country, specifically Montserrado County.

This was after Dieng had also lauded WFP-Liberia and some of its beneficiaries for the level of work done by the foundation and its partners.

Mr. Dieng, chatting with several farmers during a show case visit of some WFP-sponsored projects at the Orphan Grain Farm in Lower Johnsonville in Montserrado County, said he is impressed with the level of commitment local farmers have invested to grow more food in the country.

He made the statement when he climaxed his visit on Wednesday, April 19 with a tour of WFP and Government of Liberia-supported projects in Montserrado County.

He arrived in Liberia to hold bilateral discussions with development partners, including representatives of the European Union, USAID, and the World Bank, officials of the Embassies of Sweden and Germany, among others.

Ms. Smith, the Executive Director of the Emma Smith Life Recovery Foundation (ESLRF), said the WFP executive's visit to the country is a big boost, adding that it has reawakened Liberian farmers to redouble their efforts toward food production.

She added that her foundation with support from WFP and other partners will continue to buttress the efforts of Liberians farmers.

The foundation with support from WFP-Japanese grant pilot project is currently working with over 7,000 famers in Montserrado County, she said.

She named food items such as rice, beans, and oil; and various tools including shovels and cutlasses as some of the materials her organization provided to the beneficiaries with support from WFP.

She called on WFP and the Ministry of Agriculture to continuously empower farmers, if agriculture must enhance food security.

Meanwhile, several farmers from the Orphan Grain Farm including other surrounding farm members within Montserrado County have hailed the WFP and the ESLRF for supporting them.