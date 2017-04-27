27 April 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: AIIC to Begin Mechanized Farming Support Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Judoemue Kollie

The Agriculture Infrastructures Investment Corporation (AIIC), based in Quaduboni district, Lofa County will tomorrow begin a project in Monrovia that aims to raise funds to enhance mechanized agriculture in Lofa County.

The head of AIIC, Mohammed Kamara, told the Daily Observer on Wednesday that Agriculture Minister Moses Zinnah is expected to launch the project, while the National Investment Commission boss, George Wisner, will serve as key note speaker.

According to Kamara, they are expected to raise at least US$188,788 that will be used to purchase tractors, power tillers and other mechanized equipment.

"Considering the need to make Liberia self-sufficient in food, we have deemed it necessary to start a project that will help us introduce mechanized farming in our county. We are looking forward to raising money that will get us to move forward with the production of food," he stated. We expect to carry out the formal launch of our support to mechanized farming the 19th of May in Foyah District.

AIIC specializes in rice production and processing in Lofa County, buying paddy rice from farmers, processing it, and then supplying it to the World Food Program and the Government of Liberia.

The organization's facility has a processing capacity to produce 2 metric tons of rice a day. With support from the Liberia Agri-business Development Activity (LADA), AIIC is to shortly benefit from an industrial rice mill to produce 10 metric tons of rice a day.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kamara has lauded the USAID Mission in Liberia for its support to the AIIC.

Liberia

Mysterious Deaths 'Not From Ebola'

Authorities at the Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that results of the initial tests conducted by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.