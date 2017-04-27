Liberia: FAO, MOA Undertake U.S.$458K Statistics Project

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Ministry of Agriculture and its partners will tomorrow open a US$458,000 Statistics Project at the Ministry of Agriculture sub office in Fendell, outside Monrovia.

FAO Representative in Liberia, Mr. Marc Abdala, and the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Moses Zinnah, will represent their respective institutions at the take-off.

The eighteen month project will further support agriculture, mainly by improving the Ministry of Agriculture's (MoA) statistics and information management capacities.

It is being funded by FAO under the technical cooperation agreement with the Liberian Government.

The intervention will support the Ministry's information management system as well as strengthen the institutional capacity to provide, manage, and sustain reliable databases on agricultural performance. It will build on useful synergies with all existing initiatives to better deliver sound results.

The Department of Planning and Development at the MoA will be strengthened to ensure reliable and timely statistics for evidence-based planning, policy formulation, and decision making. It will also ensure timely access and availability of reliable data and baseline statistics to guide and support planning and programming processes of partners and the government.

The support will further build the capacity of other national counterparts to effectively, efficiently, and independently conduct food security surveys, assessments and other related activities for programming processes.

The FAO of the United Nations has expressed delight that the project will provide improved data for better decision making as well as develop methods and standards for food and agriculture statistics in the country.

It may be recalled that in 2015 the Government of Liberia through the MoA requested funding from the FAO to support the Department of Planning and Development at the Ministry in order to address its challenges regarding access to accurate, real time data, and baselines for planning and programming.