Nigeria: Kano Hosts 110 Female Health Graduates From 5 States

Kano state government has hosted the graduation ceremony of 110 female health workers who graduated from health training institutions in five northern states.

The participants were sponsored for the studies through a programme called Women for Health (W4H) which was funded by the Department for International Development (DFID) as part of efforts to recruit qualitative care providers in health facilities especially in the rural areas.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony held at Kano state government house, W4H National Programme Manager, Fatima Lamishi Adamu stated that research conducted by W4H revealed that lack of access to quality health care providers was adversely affecting rural populations.

According to her, it is based on the findings that W4H in collaboration with 20 midwifery, nursing and community health extension worker training institutions and the states' ministries of health came up with rural foundation training programme for girls from Kano, Jigawa, Zamfara, Yobe and Katsina.

She said W4H had supported some state governments to make significant progress in women's education and empowerment, training of health workers and increasing access to women and children's health.

In his address Kano state Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, represented by his Deputy, Professor Hafiz Abubakar stated that the state government had done a lot in training of health workers, uplifting the standard of various health facilities and health training institutions in the state.