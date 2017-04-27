Uganda: Two Dead in Road Accident in Mengo

Two people have been confirmed dead after a grader crashed into a boda boda motorcycle they were travelling on.

The two men who are yet to be identified by the time of filing this story were knocked by a grader, license plate number UAQ 763Q that failed to brake as it made its way downhill on Sentema Road near Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) head office in Mengo.

Eyewitnesses said the driver who was coming from Mengo town, upon realising that he had lost control of the vehicle, hooted to alert fellow road users, most of whom managed to make way for the now speeding grader.

According to a statement shared by IRCU, one motorcyclist carrying two passengers, however, failed to make it in time and was knocked by the grader that also ran into a wall fence shortly after.

"Both the cyclist and one passenger died on the spot while the passenger that was seated at the back survived. He unfortunately ran away and so did the driver of the grader who immediately jumped out of the vehicle and ran in fear," the statement shared on the IRCU Facebook wall reads.

The cyclist is reported to have formerly been stationed at the Masanafu stage.

According to IRCU the [Sentema] road where the accident happened is narrow but busy as it is used by buses traveling to western Uganda and Rwanda.

This is reportedly the second accident to happen on the road in two months.